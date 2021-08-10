21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 84,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,098. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $3,230,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.