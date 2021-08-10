1World (1WO) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $9,501.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

