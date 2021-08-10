$197.95 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce $197.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

