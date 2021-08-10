18,726 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist dropped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

