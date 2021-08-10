17,799 Shares in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.15. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.