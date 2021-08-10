$169.62 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post sales of $169.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATIP. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

