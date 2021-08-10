12,330 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 94,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.