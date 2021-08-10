115 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $307.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.69. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $118.08 and a 12-month high of $311.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

