10,969 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.41%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

