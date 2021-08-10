$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock worth $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,780,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 339,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.01. Hasbro has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

