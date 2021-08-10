$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $587.96. The stock had a trading volume of 799,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $544.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 699.96, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

