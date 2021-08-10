$1.30 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,314. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $121.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

