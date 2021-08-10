$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 13,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

