$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.