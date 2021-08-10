$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.