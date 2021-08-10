$0.88 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. 72,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

