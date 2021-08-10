$0.25 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ambarella by 117.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

