$0.15 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $924.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.