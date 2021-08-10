-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

SMAR opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,690 shares of company stock valued at $22,509,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

