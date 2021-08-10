-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
