ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.74 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 764,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,273. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.61, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

