Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.1% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 74.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 64.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

