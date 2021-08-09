ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 282,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

