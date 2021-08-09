ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

ZIXI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

