ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 282,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.