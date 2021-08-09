ZINC Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $52,020.43 and $274.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

