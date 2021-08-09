Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.