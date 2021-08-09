Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $153.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $170.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

