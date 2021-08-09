Zigcoin Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $2.94 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00825653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,854,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

