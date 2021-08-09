ZeusNetwork Trading 42.2% Lower This Week (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $31,957.03 and $7.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 255.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

