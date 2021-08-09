Zeta Global (ZETA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

