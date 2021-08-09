Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00127387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00143977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001938 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

