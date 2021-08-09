Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.