Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to “Hold”

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

PVG opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.