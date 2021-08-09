Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Buy

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

OXLC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

