Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

JRVR stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,068,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.