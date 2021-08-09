Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a PE ratio of -454.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

