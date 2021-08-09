Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 624.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

