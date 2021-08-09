Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to “Hold”

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

BWAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 47,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,018. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

