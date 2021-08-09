Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.