Zacks Investment Research Lowers Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFHD. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Professional in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

