Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.87 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

