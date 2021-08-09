Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLIR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.