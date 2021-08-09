Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,608,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

