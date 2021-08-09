Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to Strong Sell

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

STIM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of STIM opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $596,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

