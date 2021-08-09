Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 390,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

