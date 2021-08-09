Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $20.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. 951,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

