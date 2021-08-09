Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.