Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.13. 725,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

