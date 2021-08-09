Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.07 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,439,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

