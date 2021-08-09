Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $140.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $570.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $580.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $565.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $583.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banner by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

